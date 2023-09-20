Kingston middle school students take their first flight

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - It was a mix of nerves and pure exhilaration for Kingston Middle School students, who took to the skies for the first time at the Ardmore Downtown Executive Airport.

“What was the best was that I actually got to fly the airplane while we were up there, I got to turn it from there to there, which I thought was amazing,” middle school student Dusty Stewart said.

Kingston Career Tech teacher Dewayne Taylor took his middle school STEM class to the Ardmore Downtown Executive Airport on Wednesday for a lesson in aviation.

“Each kid gets to come over here and get a hop around the pattern, and experience flight, most of them for the first time, and we get to go through the airplanes,” Taylor said.

Students had a unique opportunity to learn about the planes up close and experience the g-forces of soaring the skies with their classmates.

“My favorite thing was experiencing the positive and negative Gs, on the positive G it felt like alot of pressure on my ears, on the negative G it kinda just felt like i was floating,” student Kenley Hallum said.

Assisting with the student flights, pilot Joe Litchfield says getting the kids into the air is a thrilling educational experience, “At the STEM program over in Kingston, they are taught alot about aviation, so this is just to kind of show them what they’ve been learning, we hope that it will help some of them to have a career in aviation”.

