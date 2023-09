SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Tuesday night’s storm caused some damage in a Sherman neighborhood.

A lightning strike hit a tree, causing it to fall onto a van parked in the driveway on Duchess St., a few blocks east of Texoma Parkway.

There were no reports of any wind damage in Grayson County, according to the storm prediction center.

