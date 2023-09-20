Texoma Local
Man facing child sex abuse charges, extradited from Ohio to Grayson Co.

Richard Stephens, 62, was extradited back to Grayson County, after his arrest in Ohio.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man wanted on more than two dozen child sex abuse charges was extradited back to Grayson County, after his arrest in Ohio.

According to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, Richard Stephens, 62, was caught during a traffic stop in Ohio in December 2022.

Stephens was expected to arrive in Grayson County on Wednesday.

