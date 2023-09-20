McAlester man pleads guilty to murder, assault and firearms charges

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A McAlester man pleads guilty in federal court to murder in Indian Country and other charges related to a deadly shooting last December.

According to a press release, Darius Presley, 22, admitted to shooting two people at a McAlester home before stealing their vehicle.

One of the people died, while the other was seriously wounded.

At the time of the shooting, Presley was a felon and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

His sentencing date is pending.

