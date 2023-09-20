Texoma Local
McAlester man pleads guilty to murder, assault and firearms charges

Darius Presley, 22, plead guilty in federal court to murder in Indian Country and other charges...
Darius Presley, 22, plead guilty in federal court to murder in Indian Country and other charges related to a deadly shooting last December.(United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A McAlester man pleads guilty in federal court to murder in Indian Country and other charges related to a deadly shooting last December.

According to a press release, Darius Presley, 22, admitted to shooting two people at a McAlester home before stealing their vehicle.

One of the people died, while the other was seriously wounded.

At the time of the shooting, Presley was a felon and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

His sentencing date is pending.

