McAlester man pleads guilty to murder, assault and firearms charges
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A McAlester man pleads guilty in federal court to murder in Indian Country and other charges related to a deadly shooting last December.
According to a press release, Darius Presley, 22, admitted to shooting two people at a McAlester home before stealing their vehicle.
One of the people died, while the other was seriously wounded.
At the time of the shooting, Presley was a felon and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.
His sentencing date is pending.
