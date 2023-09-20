North Texas Giving Day event in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -In anticipation of North Texas Giving Day, 903 Brewers in Sherman is inviting everyone out to their trivia night.

Founder and Brewer Jeremy Roberts said there will be five local charities at the event, including Habitat for Humanity and Boys & Girls Club.

“They can get up and speak and talk about what they do and how all of the money they bring in goes right back here in Grayson County to our community,” Roberts said.

Roberts said a portion of the proceeds will go to all five charities.

Trivia will take place Thursday at 7 p.m.

