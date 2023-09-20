Texoma Local
Quiet Skies Tonight, Severe Storm Potential Returns Thursday

High winds, heavy rainfall possible Thursday afternoon/evening
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
A mostly clear and humid night is on the way with lows near 70 degrees and a southerly breeze 10 to 15 mph. Thursday sees an upper wave advancing on top of a hot, humid afternoon air mass, setting the stage for a fairly high chance (60%) of afternoon or evening thunderstorms. There’s a slight risk of severe weather with these. Highs will be in the hot and breezy low 90s, south winds up to 25 mph.

Thunderstorms are expected to linger into late Friday morning, but be gone in time for friendly football skies Friday night. Saturday looks to be windy and unseasonably hot, followed by another upper wave tracking overhead with thunderstorms increasing once again. A cold front arrives by late Sunday or early Monday, and skies should settle down into early next week. It will continue warmer than average well into next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

