Sherman Chick-Fil-A re-opens

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The day has finally come, the Sherman Chick-fil-A has re-opened after closing for renovations in May.

Yesterday the restaurant had a soft opening and today was its first day fully open.

The renovation included two wrap-around lanes in the drive thru. There are also heaters and coolers for staff to take orders year round.

There is also a new drive thru serving area inside to make serving food to both lanes efficient.

The dining room has extra seating and has been fully re-done with clean, bright finishes.

Sherman Chick-fil-a Marketing Director, Rhonda Medders, said it has been great having everyone back in the restaurant. She thanks customers for their patience as the restaurant works out the kinks with new technologies.

