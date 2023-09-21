13 year later; Sherman triple homicide remains unsolved

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is adamant on bringing justice to a 13-year-old homicide cold case.

“The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire scene. It was out on Reynolds Road just west of Sherman that ended up being a what we learned was a quadruple homicide,” said Grayson County Sheriff Office’s Captain Marty Hall.

Investigators found three bodies with gun shot wounds, Misty and Cassandra Ballou and Brian Ritchie.

An autopsy would later reveal that Cassandra was three months pregnant.

13 years later, the case remains unsolved, but investigators remain hopeful that justice will prevail.

“We’re taking advantage of emerging technologies and trying to get things tested that we couldn’t have had tested back in 2010, 2011,” Grayson County Sheriff’s Office’s Lt. Mark Kosemund shared.

The original investigator on the case has since retired.

Taking over now, is Lt.. Mark Kosemund, who has experience working cold cases in Oklahoma.

“I just kind of carried that passion with me for the last 14 plus years in law enforcement and continue to try to bring justice to these families,” Kosemund stated.

He said the case has been challenging but progress has been made.

“You’re having to go back through the entire case file, seeing where they are, seeing what leads they’ve chased down and seeing what leads that people have had alibis and stuff, and then you’re then you’re also developing your own stuff at the same time as well,” Kosemund continued.

Details of the case’s progress are under wraps for now, but the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to know that the hard work will continue until the victims’ families get closure.

