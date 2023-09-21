Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

13 year later; Sherman triple homicide remains unsolved

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is adamant on bringing justice to a 13-year-old homicide cold case.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is adamant on bringing justice to a 13-year-old homicide cold case.

“The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire scene. It was out on Reynolds Road just west of Sherman that ended up being a what we learned was a quadruple homicide,” said Grayson County Sheriff Office’s Captain Marty Hall.

Investigators found three bodies with gun shot wounds, Misty and Cassandra Ballou and Brian Ritchie.

An autopsy would later reveal that Cassandra was three months pregnant.

13 years later, the case remains unsolved, but investigators remain hopeful that justice will prevail.

“We’re taking advantage of emerging technologies and trying to get things tested that we couldn’t have had tested back in 2010, 2011,” Grayson County Sheriff’s Office’s Lt. Mark Kosemund shared.

The original investigator on the case has since retired.

Taking over now, is Lt.. Mark Kosemund, who has experience working cold cases in Oklahoma.

“I just kind of carried that passion with me for the last 14 plus years in law enforcement and continue to try to bring justice to these families,” Kosemund stated.

He said the case has been challenging but progress has been made.

“You’re having to go back through the entire case file, seeing where they are, seeing what leads they’ve chased down and seeing what leads that people have had alibis and stuff, and then you’re then you’re also developing your own stuff at the same time as well,” Kosemund continued.

Details of the case’s progress are under wraps for now, but the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to know that the hard work will continue until the victims’ families get closure.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a murder in Whitewright last...
New details released in Whitewright murder
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police investigate weekend robbery at Sherman bank
The city struggled to get control of the Southgate Apartments for two years.
A vacant Sherman apartment complex will soon be demolished
The Houston, Lamar and Highway 75 intersection in Sherman has officially opened back up as of...
Sherman intersection re-opens
“Right now I’m at 95 that I’ve donated, which I believe is more than any other angler around,”...
Denison bow fisherman breaking records while protecting Texoma fish

Latest News

Kingston middle school students take their first flight
Kingston middle school students take their first flight
Generic gavel picture
Grayson County Grand Jury indictments
Tuesday night’s storm caused some damage in a Sherman neighborhood.
Lightning strike cracks tree in half, falls on car
Darius Presley, 22, plead guilty in federal court to murder in Indian Country and other charges...
McAlester man pleads guilty to murder, assault and firearms charges