An expected “tripledemic” for upcoming seasons

As the fall season approaches, medical professionals are expecting an uptick in cases of COVID, the Flu, and RSV.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As the fall season approaches, medical professionals are expecting an uptick in cases of COVID, the Flu, and RSV.

Carol Clark, a nurse with the Texoma Medical Center, said that it happened last flu season, and will likely happen again, “it will put a strain on the healthcare system, especially if people are not vaccinated and become seriously ill and require hospitalization.”

The three viruses have similar symptoms, and Clark said “its just best to be tested and find out exactly what is causing your illness.”

When testing positive, Clark gave a few tips to help keep it from spreading, like staying home, wearing a mask, washing your hand frequently, and coughing and sneezing into a tissue.

Clark said that vaccinations are the best way to reduce your chance of illness, and the updated COVID vaccine is recommended for every person six months of age and older.

Area pharmacies are now taking appointments for the new COVID vaccine.

The Biden Administration announced Wednesday that it is providing funds to allow Americans to order up to four free COVID tests per household to prevent shortages.

