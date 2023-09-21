Ardmore begins district play with Noble
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers will kickoff district play when they host Noble on Friday.
Ardmore gets a clean slate this week after an 0-3 start in non-district play. The Tigers have lost games against Noble in the last two seasons on the last play of the game.
The Tigers are hoping to turn that around after a sluggish start to this season. Ardmore is looking for it’s first win of the season.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.