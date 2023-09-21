Ardmore begins district play with Noble

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers will kickoff district play when they host Noble on Friday.

Ardmore gets a clean slate this week after an 0-3 start in non-district play. The Tigers have lost games against Noble in the last two seasons on the last play of the game.

The Tigers are hoping to turn that around after a sluggish start to this season. Ardmore is looking for it’s first win of the season.

