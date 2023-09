CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - A Calera man was arrested for a shooting earlier this summer.

According to court records, Anthony Haddock, 63, was booked into the Bryan County Jail on Wednesday on a charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened on June 27th on Peach Tree Rd.

There is no word on the victim’s condition as of Thursday.

