Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Durant Fall Concert Series kicks off indoors due to weather

The Cleverlys, a blue grass comedy group, are kicking off the series Thursday evening, but...
The Cleverlys, a blue grass comedy group, are kicking off the series Thursday evening, but Durant officials said that the concert will be held at the Lost Street Brewery due to forecasted storms(Discover Durant)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A stormy forecast resulted in the first show of the Durant Fall Concert Series moving indoors.

The Cleverlys, a blue grass comedy group, are kicking off the series Thursday evening, but Durant officials said that the concert will be held at the Lost Street Brewery due to forecasted storms.

The concert was initially set to be held at the Market Square.

The music starts at 7:00 P.M. and the concerts will happen every Thursday through October 12th.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benny Robison, 63, and Lacey James, 45, facing drug and forgery charges.
Former Bryan County District Attorney candidate faces drug charges
The city struggled to get control of the Southgate Apartments for two years.
A vacant Sherman apartment complex will soon be demolished
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is adamant on bringing justice to a 13-year-old homicide...
13 year later; Sherman triple homicide remains unsolved
“Right now I’m at 95 that I’ve donated, which I believe is more than any other angler around,”...
Denison bow fisherman breaking records while protecting Texoma fish
Nearly 200 acres of land and a barn were burned in a grass fire in Southmayd Monday afternoon.
Hundreds of acres burned in Southmayd grass fire

Latest News

One dead in crash Thursday afternoon
The project will upgrade and expand the station built in 1964.
Sherman Fire Rescue Station 1 to be renovated
Durant firefighters will be collecting donations around town till Friday so if you see them...
Durant Fire Department hits the streets for Fill the Boot
Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service donate AEDs and teach life saving skills to community
Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service donate AEDs and teach life saving skills to community