Durant Fall Concert Series kicks off indoors due to weather

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A stormy forecast resulted in the first show of the Durant Fall Concert Series moving indoors.

The Cleverlys, a blue grass comedy group, are kicking off the series Thursday evening, but Durant officials said that the concert will be held at the Lost Street Brewery due to forecasted storms.

The concert was initially set to be held at the Market Square.

The music starts at 7:00 P.M. and the concerts will happen every Thursday through October 12th.

