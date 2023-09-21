Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Howe confirms new interim city administrator

On Tuesday, the Howe City Council voted to confirm Monte Walker as acting and interim city administrator.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - On Tuesday, the Howe City Council voted to confirm Monte Walker as acting and interim city administrator.

“It’s not a role that I had anticipated or asked for, but when it comes to the citizens of Howe, I’m always going to step up and do what’s best for them,” Walker said. “I was born and raised here. My family dates back here to the 1890s, so we’re well rooted into the city and this town means a lot to me and it always has.”

For the past 9 years, Walker worked as the city’s economic development director and ran the town’s historic newspaper, the Howe Enterprise.

“I wanted to to give Howe their own news source, but more importantly or equally as important, I wanted to for the for the businesses to be able to talk to their citizens,” Walker said.

When Howe’s previous city administrator resigned in August, Howe Mayor Karla McDonald appointed Walker as the interim.

According to council member Sarah Myrick, the decision came after all city council members had left the Aug. 29 meeting.

“Our dispute was that she had not notified us or asked our opinion about what we would do in an interim capacity,” Myrick said.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, some members expressed discontent about how Mayor McDonald handled the appointment.

“When we tried to request to have a special meeting to be able to talk about it openly as quickly as possible, she declined to have that meeting,” Myrick said.

In a statement, Mayor McDonald said that appointing an acting and interim city administrator was important to ensure the city’s general management, and that she exercised her mayoral powers according to the law.

Walker’s appointment is temporary and Howe is still accepting resumes through Sept. 30 for a full-time city administrator.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a murder in Whitewright last...
New details released in Whitewright murder
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police investigate weekend robbery at Sherman bank
The city struggled to get control of the Southgate Apartments for two years.
A vacant Sherman apartment complex will soon be demolished
The Houston, Lamar and Highway 75 intersection in Sherman has officially opened back up as of...
Sherman intersection re-opens
“Right now I’m at 95 that I’ve donated, which I believe is more than any other angler around,”...
Denison bow fisherman breaking records while protecting Texoma fish

Latest News

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is adamant on bringing justice to a 13-year-old homicide...
13 year later; Sherman triple homicide remains unsolved
Kingston middle school students take their first flight
Kingston middle school students take their first flight
Generic gavel picture
Grayson County Grand Jury indictments
Tuesday night’s storm caused some damage in a Sherman neighborhood.
Lightning strike cracks tree in half, falls on car