Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 9

A rare look at how the DEA combats the opioid crisis and fentanyl-laced drugs. Plus, a family says a patient was placed on "DNR" orders without them knowing.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: rare access inside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). See efforts to track down counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl. Plus, a family claims a patient died unnecessarily after being placed on a ‘do not resuscitate’ order without their knowledge. What our investigation revealed about dozens of other patients.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city struggled to get control of the Southgate Apartments for two years.
A vacant Sherman apartment complex will soon be demolished
Benny Robison, 63, and Lacey James, 45, facing drug and forgery charges.
Former Bryan County District Attorney candidate faces drug charges
“Right now I’m at 95 that I’ve donated, which I believe is more than any other angler around,”...
Denison bow fisherman breaking records while protecting Texoma fish
Nearly 200 acres of land and a barn were burned in a grass fire in Southmayd Monday afternoon.
Hundreds of acres burned in Southmayd grass fire
The Houston, Lamar and Highway 75 intersection in Sherman has officially opened back up as of...
Sherman intersection re-opens

Latest News

Durant firefighters will be collecting donations around town till Friday so if you see them...
Durant Fire Department hits the streets for Fill the Boot
Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service donate AEDs and teach life saving skills to community
Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service donate AEDs and teach life saving skills to community
Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service donate AEDs and teach life saving skills to community
Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service donate AEDs and teach life saving skills to community
Dr. Evan Whitley joins News 12 to talk about agriculture and the Choctaw Ranches program.
Choctaw Nation Director of Agriculture talks Choctaw Ranches program
As the fall season approaches, medical professionals are expecting an uptick in cases of COVID,...
An expected “tripledemic” for upcoming seasons