Man arrested in Davis for trafficking marijuana
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested in Davis for allegedly trafficking more than 100 pounds of marijuana.
An affidavit states that the arrest came after a Murray County deputy pulled over Casey Oneal, 27, on Interstate 35 for a traffic violation.
The deputy said that Oneal was acting nervous, but Oneal denied having drugs when asked.
A k-9 had a positive alert on his truck, and after a search, the deputy found the marijuana in vacuum sealed bags in the bed of the pickup.
