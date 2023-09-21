Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man charged with stealing taco at gunpoint

FILE - A St. Louis man allegedly stole a taco at gunpoint.
FILE - A St. Louis man allegedly stole a taco at gunpoint.(MGN)
By Pat Pratt and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A St. Louis man is facing a felony robbery charge after he was accused of stealing a taco at gunpoint, KMOV reports.

Court records show 19-year-old Antonio C. Murray Jr. was charged Tuesday with first-degree robbery, which would carry a 10-to-30-year sentence if convicted. A no-bond warrant was also issued for his arrest, according to court documents.

St. Louis police were dispatched Sept. 8 to a report of a “holdup” at Lilly’s Panaderia. Witnesses told officers that Murray allegedly pointed a gun at an employee, demanded food, took a taco and then fled.

A staff member at the restaurant told police she was preparing a taco for a customer when Murray grabbed the taco, stated it was his and pointed a gun at several people.

Police located Murray near the restaurant after the incident. Upon making contact, he told police he had a BB gun in his waistband. It was not clear if the gun was a BB gun or airsoft gun, but it resembled a firearm, police said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city struggled to get control of the Southgate Apartments for two years.
A vacant Sherman apartment complex will soon be demolished
Benny Robison, 63, and Lacey James, 45, facing drug and forgery charges.
Former Bryan County District Attorney candidate faces drug charges
“Right now I’m at 95 that I’ve donated, which I believe is more than any other angler around,”...
Denison bow fisherman breaking records while protecting Texoma fish
Nearly 200 acres of land and a barn were burned in a grass fire in Southmayd Monday afternoon.
Hundreds of acres burned in Southmayd grass fire
The Houston, Lamar and Highway 75 intersection in Sherman has officially opened back up as of...
Sherman intersection re-opens

Latest News

Durant firefighters will be collecting donations around town till Friday so if you see them...
Durant Fire Department hits the streets for Fill the Boot
He said he faced the intruder head on at his Florida home. (WBBH via CNN Newsource)
82-year-old man fights off home intruder
He said he faced the intruder head on at his Florida home. (WBBH via CNN Newsource)
82-year-old man fights off home intruder
A Brightline train approaches the Fort Lauderdale station on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Fort...
First private US passenger rail line in 100 years is about to link Miami and Orlando at high speed
Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service donate AEDs and teach life saving skills to community
Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service donate AEDs and teach life saving skills to community