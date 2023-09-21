Man indicted following Sherman road rage crash

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -A follow-up on the Sherman road rage crash that sent one man to jail and another to the hospital.

In July, Cody Kuntz was pinned under Daniel Blakely’s vehicle after police say Blakely hit Kuntz’s motorcycle, knocking him off and leaving him seriously injured.

This week a Grayson County Grand Jury indicted 26-year-old Daniel Blakely for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and attempted murder after police said he intentionally hit 33-year-old Cody Kuntz’s motorcycle with his car.

“It puts me at peace knowing that I’m not going to have to worry for at least some time for him to, you know, have to come after me and stuff like that,” Kuntz said.

Sherman Police believe Blakely’s vehicle struck Kuntz’s motorcycle, hitting the back of the Auto Zone on North Loy Lake Road, leaving Kuntz pinned under the vehicle.

“Mind you, I wasn’t wearing a helmet,” Kuntz said.

It’s been a month since he was discharged from the hospital, “I had a brain hemorrhage, I fractured all the ribs in my right side, fractured two ribs on my left side, I fractured my left kneecap, fractured left pinky toe, my right lung collapsed, I fractured the middle of my spine down, I had a lacerated liver.”

Despite all, he’s able to walk with the occasional use of a walker.

“Oh, it definitely is a miracle I’m alive,” Kuntz. On July 14, Blakley and Kuntz met at the Sherman Lowes Home Improvement parking lot.

Sherman Police said the two men had gotten into a verbal argument.

Kuntz took off on his motorcycle and Blakely followed.

According to court docs, Blakley told police he was attempting to use his phone but dropped it, looked down, and picked it up, when he looked up at the road, Kuntz was allegedly losing control.

In another statement, a Sherman officer reviewed a 911 call placed by Blakley, a thud sound was heard, followed by Blakely saying, ‘What’s up expletive,’ 20 seconds following, several 911 calls reported the crash.

Blakley told police, he has several mental disorders and had not taken his prescribed medications for around 2 months.

When asked why he chased Kuntz, he said he feared for his life due to a threat made by Kuntz.

Kuntz said the same about Blakely, “he’d been trying to find me and making threats to trying to kill me, him wanting blood because of me stealing his wife, the wife that he left a month prior.”

Blakely faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted on both counts.

