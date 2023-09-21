SEVERE Storm Threat Increases into The Evening...

Heavy rain and the potential for severe thunderstorms is in the forecast through this evening, followed by decreasing chances for severe weather overnight but a continued chance of heavy rainfall. The rain is of course good news, but rainfall rates up to two inches per hour can be expected in some of the thunderstorms, enough to cause localized flooding. As for severe weather, damaging wind and hail are the primary threats, but there is a very small chance, about 5% of an isolated tornado.

Thunderstorms continue Friday morning, but skies should quiet down by mid-afternoon, highs Friday will be in the humid 80s. Friday Night Blitz football looks to be muddy but dry.

Saturday will be hot and windy, another round of showers and thunderstorms looks to arrive Saturday night and/or Sunday ahead of a cold front. Rain gradually tapers off early next week; unfortunately, the front won’t bring very much if any cooling, meaning rather hot temperatures for late September are likely to continue through the end of the month.

Remember, some flooding is possible overnight and into Friday morning. Turn around, don’t drown!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.