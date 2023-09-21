Sherman Fire Rescue Station 1 to be renovated

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Sherman is set to break ground on a $7 million renovation project to Sherman Fire Rescue Station 1 in downtown.

Sherman Fire Rescue Chief, Billy Bob Hartsfield, said the renovation will add modern amenities to the 1964 building while preserving the historical aspects.

Fire Station 2 on Dewey St. will be merging with station 1. This will add five firefighters and additional equipment.

“It better serves the needs of the city from the incident area maps that we use,” Hartsfield said.

The re-model will also include an expansion to accommodate for the added resources.

The living area will be moved to where the apparatus garage currently is. There will be five private rooms added to make space for all 11 firefighters.

“All the modern functionalities that a fire station should have with decon areas and individual restrooms,” Hartsfield said.

A new garage, with increased height, for the fire trucks and equipment, will be built where the current parking lot is.

“We’re not just improving the building but the entire block around it,” Hartsfield said.

This will be done by the addition of street lights, sidewalks and extra parking. City of Sherman Spokesperson, Nate Strauch, said this is part of the city’s downtown revitalization effort.

“We really wanted to make sure that it wasn’t just a building, but really that whole block was incorporated better into downtown,” Strauch said.

Response times to downtown will also improve.

“As we saw with the Kelley Square fire, you do have a lot of old buildings downtown with old electric systems, " Strauch said, “You have a lot of potential for fire downtown.”

The project will begin this November and is expected to be finished next November. In the meantime, station 1 will operate out of station 2.

Strauch said at this time it has not been decided what the station 2 building will be used for when the remodel is complete.

Chief Hartsfield said when it is done, Sherman Fire Station 1 will be something the whole city can be proud of.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.