Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service donate AEDs and teach life saving skills to community

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service had it’s latest stop at the Grace Center in Ardmore to teach community members CPR, and donated an automated external defibrillator (AED) to help prepare them for a medical emergency.

The project stems from the partnership with Southern Oklahoma Memorial Foundation, which obtained 23 AED’s to be distributed to 15 non-profit organizations within Carter County.

James Rosson with the Ardmore Food and Resource Center says that having the AED’s and knowing how to operate them will help in the event of a medical emergency,

“The reality is since we see over 100 people every day, the odds are that its going to happen at some point, so I’d rather have these here for 10 years and never use them, than not have them here and need them one time, so we’re excited to have them and we’re very thankful to the Southern Oklahoma Memorial Foundation and the Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service for providing those for us,” Rosson said.

