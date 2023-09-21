Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service donate AEDs and teach life saving skills to community

Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service donate AEDs and teach life saving skills to community
By Drury Vaughan and KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service had it’s latest stop at the Grace Center in Ardmore to teach community members CPR, and donated an automated external defibrillator (AED) to help prepare them for a medical emergency.

The project stems from the partnership with Southern Oklahoma Memorial Foundation, which obtained 23 AED’s to be distributed to 15 non-profit organizations within Carter County.

James Rosson with the Ardmore Food and Resource Center says that having the AED’s and knowing how to operate them will help in the event of a medical emergency,

“The reality is since we see over 100 people every day, the odds are that its going to happen at some point, so I’d rather have these here for 10 years and never use them, than not have them here and need them one time, so we’re excited to have them and we’re very thankful to the Southern Oklahoma Memorial Foundation and the Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service for providing those for us,” Rosson said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city struggled to get control of the Southgate Apartments for two years.
A vacant Sherman apartment complex will soon be demolished
Benny Robison, 63, and Lacey James, 45, facing drug and forgery charges.
Former Bryan County District Attorney candidate faces drug charges
“Right now I’m at 95 that I’ve donated, which I believe is more than any other angler around,”...
Denison bow fisherman breaking records while protecting Texoma fish
Nearly 200 acres of land and a barn were burned in a grass fire in Southmayd Monday afternoon.
Hundreds of acres burned in Southmayd grass fire
The Houston, Lamar and Highway 75 intersection in Sherman has officially opened back up as of...
Sherman intersection re-opens

Latest News

Durant firefighters will be collecting donations around town till Friday so if you see them...
Durant Fire Department hits the streets for Fill the Boot
Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service donate AEDs and teach life saving skills to community
Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service donate AEDs and teach life saving skills to community
Dr. Evan Whitley joins News 12 to talk about agriculture and the Choctaw Ranches program.
Choctaw Nation Director of Agriculture talks Choctaw Ranches program
As the fall season approaches, medical professionals are expecting an uptick in cases of COVID,...
An expected “tripledemic” for upcoming seasons