Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Starbucks facing lawsuit over refresher drinks

FILE - Plastic cups for cold drinks undergo a shake test on an orbital shaker at the Tryer...
FILE - Plastic cups for cold drinks undergo a shake test on an orbital shaker at the Tryer Center at Starbucks headquarters, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Seattle. Technicians look for leaks and flaws. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The claim in a consumer protection lawsuit against Starbucks says the coffee giant’s refresher line of drinks is a fruit drink that’s missing the advertised fruit.

Noan Kominis of New York and Jason McAllister of California filed the suit. They say the refresher drinks do not have mango, passion fruit or acai.

Kominis and McAllister said they would not have paid a premium price for the drinks if they had known they were missing some of the fruits advertised.

Starbucks said the allegations were inaccurate and without merit.

The company wanted the case dismissed because it said the drink names refer to the flavors, not necessarily the ingredients.

A federal judge disagreed, and the case is moving forward.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city struggled to get control of the Southgate Apartments for two years.
A vacant Sherman apartment complex will soon be demolished
Benny Robison, 63, and Lacey James, 45, facing drug and forgery charges.
Former Bryan County District Attorney candidate faces drug charges
“Right now I’m at 95 that I’ve donated, which I believe is more than any other angler around,”...
Denison bow fisherman breaking records while protecting Texoma fish
Nearly 200 acres of land and a barn were burned in a grass fire in Southmayd Monday afternoon.
Hundreds of acres burned in Southmayd grass fire
The Houston, Lamar and Highway 75 intersection in Sherman has officially opened back up as of...
Sherman intersection re-opens

Latest News

Good Samaritans at a Massachusetts beach jumped in to rescue a father and son caught in a rip...
Father gets caught in rip current trying to rescue son
The video shows the mayor of Orem, Utah getting spit on and hit. One woman was arrested in...
GRAPHIC: Utah town mayor appears to be spit on and hit after city council meeting
Good Samaritans at a Massachusetts beach jumped in to rescue a father and son caught in a rip...
Father gets caught in rip current trying to rescue son
FILE - Rupert Murdoch, Chair of Fox Corporation and Executive Chairman of News Corp, center,...
Rupert Murdoch, creator of Fox News, stepping down as head of News Corp. and Fox Corp.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcomed to the Capitol in Washington, by House...
Zelenskyy is making his case at the U.S. Capitol for more war aid as Republican support softens.