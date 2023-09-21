Two suspects shot following Ardmore home break-in

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore homeowner shot two armed suspects when they attempted to break into his home on Tuesday night.

According to police, two armed suspects dressed in body armor drove to the residence near the 1200 block of 3rd Ave NE with the intent to break into the home and assault the homeowner.

“One guy came banging on my door, when I opened up the door, he cocked the gun in my face and he was like ‘yeah you gonna learn today, you gonna learn today’,” The homeowner said.

The homeowner says he witnessed the two armed suspects run to the back door of the house, threatening to kick the door in.

“I didn’t think they were gonna come around back and kick the door but when I seen these guys dressed in army tees one of them had a bulletproof vest on, I knew one of them had a gun, I knew it, I just knew something was fixing to happen, but it was definitely scary,” said the homeowner.

The homeowner then grabbed his own firearm, and when the suspects kicked down the door, he fired multiple shots.

“One guy got hit in his abdomen and lower leg, the other guy he got hit twice in the side in the vest, and a bullet hit his shoulder and grazed off his neck, I held them here at gunpoint until the police came,” The homeowner said.

Police say the two suspects were taken to the hospital for further medical treatment - as for the homeowners, they say everybody is safe, “Everybody in the house is okay, the kids are okay, my wife is okay, everybody’s good. You know my wife is a little shaken up, but everybody’s good.”

