A+ Athlete: Tate Danielson, Ada

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Tate Danielson from Ada High School.

Starting out in the classroom, Tate sets the standard for his fellow Cougars. Earning the honors of Freshman all-around student, Junior outstanding boy, and AP Scholar with distinction. All while being a member of the Oklahoma Indian Student Honor Society.

Megan Hawley “He comes into class ready to learn everyday. He is always in a good mood, super eager to learn new things. I can’t even think of a bad day that he’s had ever in my class, so he does set a super good example for all of his classmates too. So, yeah he’s such a great student.”

Tate Danielson “So I always put it first, if we have a tournament or something, like I could be on the bus doing my home work. I’m stressing if I’m not done with my homework, so homework is always first.”

and on the tennis courts, Tate has dominated just as much for the Cougars. Serving as a four year member of the varsity team over at Ada. Where Tate has finished in the top-10 in the Oklahoma Class 5A 1 and 2 Doubles State Tournaments for three consecutive seasons.

Terry Swopes “There’s not really anything bad to say about him, he’s a great player, one of the hardest workers on our team. Amazing leader, he’s hitting all the time, dragging other players out to hit. Off the court, top of his class academically so he’s just a model player, model student. He’s just a blast to be around.”

Tate Danielson “Lesson’s, I would say like a loss at the time it definitely feels bad. But in the grand scheme of things, there’s losses that I’ve had that I looking back think that was beneficial to me because it made me work harder. So I try to keep a positive mind whenever bad things come my way and just think maybe this is for the best.”

