Collinsville and Lindsay set for district opener

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Collinsville Pirates and Lindsay Knights will meet up for a huge district opener on Friday night.

The Pirates head into district play with a 3-1 record. They have wins over Tioga, Blue Ridge and S&S. Collinsville was tripped up by Cooper last week by a touchdown and will look to bounce back after making a deep playoff run last year.

Lindsay is 2-2 on the season. The Knights are coming off a win against rival Valley View.

This game will serve as great test for these teams as they begin district play.

