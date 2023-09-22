Texoma Local
Denison house catches on fire during storm

The fire was caused by an electrical issue.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A house fire near Mirick and Collins Street in Denison left one home damaged at around 7 p.m. on Thursday night during the storm.

The Denison Fire Marshal, Harlan Owens, said it was an electrical fire and a lightning strike could be possible, but that has not been confirmed.

The homeowner was the only person home at the time of the fire. They were able to get out unharmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

