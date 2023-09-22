Denison house catches on fire during storm

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A house fire near Mirick and Collins Street in Denison left one home damaged at around 7 p.m. on Thursday night during the storm.

The Denison Fire Marshal, Harlan Owens, said it was an electrical fire and a lightning strike could be possible, but that has not been confirmed.

The homeowner was the only person home at the time of the fire. They were able to get out unharmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.