Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Denison ISD Lamar Elementary School unveils book vending machine

Tickets can get a free book as a reward for good behavior.
Tickets can get a free book as a reward for good behavior.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Most vending machines are for snacking, but for Denison ISD’s Lamar Elementary School, the students are snacking on literacy.

On Friday, the school held a ribbon cutting for its new book vending machine.

“Very exciting. Like 100%,” said fourth-grade student, Eston Dill.

Reading Interventionist, Kenna Brandt, said the machine was made possible when the school received a $10,000 grant from Simmons Bank.

“I was trying to come up with some ideas that would benefit our whole school,” Brandt said.

After seeing the book vending machines, Brandt knew it was the perfect choice.

The school told students back in January and the machine was brought to Lamar Elementary in August.

“I’ve been waiting for like a year,” Dill said.

On Friday, the students finally got to try it out.

To get a book students have to earn a ticket, having good behavior is the key.

“To promote good behavior and kindness and also literacy at the same time,” Brandt said.

Teachers will be given one golden ticket each month. They will give it out when they think a student deserves it.

The children then trade the ticket for a coin. They will put their coin in the vending machine, pick the number of the book that they want and the free book is theirs to keep.

“We’re hoping that this will kind of help them build their little libraries at home,” Brandt said.

The kids excitement is clear, but their favorite part goes beyond a new book.

“I’m appreciating that Miss Brandt got the book machine because if it wasn’t [here] students would have a hard time reading,” Dill said.

With the new book vending machines, the Lamar Leopards have something to strive for every day.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Ada crash
A woman from Lamar County stumbles upon a pre-historic find in her backyard.
Dinosaur fossils found on property in Lamar County
Benny Robison, 63, and Lacey James, 45, facing drug and forgery charges.
Former Bryan County District Attorney candidate faces drug charges
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is adamant on bringing justice to a 13-year-old homicide...
13 year later; Sherman triple homicide remains unsolved
A follow-up on the Sherman road rage crash that sent one man to jail and another to the hospital.
Man indicted following Sherman road rage crash

Latest News

The fire was caused by an electrical issue.
Denison house catches on fire during storm
Hail near THF park, Denison tx.
Denison dealt hail storm; minor damage reported in Grayson Co.
A Calera man was killed in a weather-related crash Thursday in Bryan County.
Calera man killed in hydroplaning crash
Thursday was North Texas Giving Day, an annual event organized by the Communities Foundation of...
North Texas Giving Day raises nearly $60 million for nonprofits