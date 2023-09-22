Dinosaur fossils found on property in Lamar County

LAMAR CO. , Texas (KXII) - Imagine taking a walk in your backyard, and you stumble upon a massive dinosaur fossil.

Well, that’s what happened to a woman in Lamar County.

Aimee Roberts said she often takes nature walks along the creek, but this walk in particular was special.

“I found a little something that looked very unusual in the ground,” Roberts shared.

Right below her, embedded in the ground, appeared to be a vertebra.

" We knew we couldn’t do anything with it ourselves, and so we called around and I got a hold of Andre from Texas Through Time,” she continued.

Andre Lujan is the Executive Director of the fossil museum, Texas Through Time.

During the extraction process, Lujan and his team of paleontologists discovered not one, but two dinosaur fossils.

“The first and most exciting, in my opinion, is the Plesiosaur. So, this is a large marine reptile similar to the loch ness monster, but with a shorter neck. This is a very rare animal in the fossil record,” Lujan expressed.

The other extracted - a Mosasaur skull.

" It’s very similar to the one that was featured in the Jurassic Park movies that leaps out of the water and eats a large Tyrannosaur dinosaur,” Lujan stated.

It’s a discovery Aimee and Lujan want to share with everyone.

Soon, the fossils will be on display at the Texas Through Time Museum.

" I’ve made it my mission to tell the complete story of our paleontological past here in Texas and really display our fossil record in a way that hasn’t been done before any other museum in the state of Texas,” he replied.

“I never dreamed I’d find a dinosaur, you know, pretty much completed,” Roberts concluded.

