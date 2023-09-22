Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Dinosaur fossils found on property in Lamar County

A woman from Lamar County stumbles upon a pre-historic find in her backyard.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR CO. , Texas (KXII) - Imagine taking a walk in your backyard, and you stumble upon a massive dinosaur fossil.

Well, that’s what happened to a woman in Lamar County.

Aimee Roberts said she often takes nature walks along the creek, but this walk in particular was special.

“I found a little something that looked very unusual in the ground,” Roberts shared.

Right below her, embedded in the ground, appeared to be a vertebra.

" We knew we couldn’t do anything with it ourselves, and so we called around and I got a hold of Andre from Texas Through Time,” she continued.

Andre Lujan is the Executive Director of the fossil museum, Texas Through Time.

During the extraction process, Lujan and his team of paleontologists discovered not one, but two dinosaur fossils.

“The first and most exciting, in my opinion, is the Plesiosaur. So, this is a large marine reptile similar to the loch ness monster, but with a shorter neck. This is a very rare animal in the fossil record,” Lujan expressed.

The other extracted - a Mosasaur skull.

" It’s very similar to the one that was featured in the Jurassic Park movies that leaps out of the water and eats a large Tyrannosaur dinosaur,” Lujan stated.

It’s a discovery Aimee and Lujan want to share with everyone.

Soon, the fossils will be on display at the Texas Through Time Museum.

" I’ve made it my mission to tell the complete story of our paleontological past here in Texas and really display our fossil record in a way that hasn’t been done before any other museum in the state of Texas,” he replied.

“I never dreamed I’d find a dinosaur, you know, pretty much completed,” Roberts concluded.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benny Robison, 63, and Lacey James, 45, facing drug and forgery charges.
Former Bryan County District Attorney candidate faces drug charges
The city struggled to get control of the Southgate Apartments for two years.
A vacant Sherman apartment complex will soon be demolished
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is adamant on bringing justice to a 13-year-old homicide...
13 year later; Sherman triple homicide remains unsolved
“Right now I’m at 95 that I’ve donated, which I believe is more than any other angler around,”...
Denison bow fisherman breaking records while protecting Texoma fish
Richard Stephens, 62, was extradited back to Grayson County, after his arrest in Ohio.
Man facing child sex abuse charges, extradited from Ohio to Grayson Co.

Latest News

Two suspects shot following Ardmore home break-in
Two suspects shot following Ardmore home break-in
The 2023 Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival kicks off on September 29.
Talk of the Town: 2023 Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival
The Red River Railroads Museum is putting on its ‘Ride the Rails’ benefit and concert this...
Red River Railroad Museum benefit & concert
A follow-up on the Sherman road rage crash that sent one man to jail and another to the hospital.
Man indicted following Sherman road rage crash