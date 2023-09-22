Hot & Windy Saturday, More Storms Saturday Night

Look for a breezy and warm night, and a humid one, with lows in the lower 70s and southeasterly winds at 10-15 mph, Saturday looks mostly sunny, breezy, and unseasonably hot with highs in the low to mid 90s, winds running south at 15-25 mph. There’s a small chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorms with a much better chance, 60%, Saturday night and into Sunday. Rainfall totals will run quite a range from less than a half inch to perhaps as much as two inches.

A cold frontal passage cuts off the chance of rain by Monday morning. A drier surface flow ensues for much of next week with lows in the 60s, highs in the 80s and clear to partly cloudy skies. These temperatures are just a few degrees above the average for the last days of September, so not bad!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.