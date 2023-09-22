North Texas Giving Day raises nearly $60 million for nonprofits

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Thursday was North Texas Giving Day, an annual event organized by the Communities Foundation of Texas designed to empower every person to give back to their community by supporting local nonprofits and causes they care about.

According to North Texas Giving Day’s website, last year’s event raised $62.6 million through 94,385 donors benefiting 3,210 local nonprofits, bringing the fourteen-year total to over $503 million for the north Texas community.

Some of those donations went to organizations doing good here in Texoma.

One of the many local nonprofits to benefit from North Texas Giving Day is Women Rock, an organization that helps breast cancer patients.

“Women Rock’s mission is saving lives by increasing early detection awareness and by supporting those that we serve in the community,” Women Rock Development Director Blake Bray said.

It provides financial and emotional support to both patients and survivors, and donations from North Texas Giving Day help them serve even more people.

“The mammograms, the retreats, the support, you know, we don’t get to say yes to everybody who fills out an application right now,” Bray said.

Another example of a local organization that benefits from donations is Home Hospice of Grayson County.

“We have a palliative care program and we have a grief and loss center, and we do hospice services for people that have terminal illness,” Home Hospice of Grayson County Executive Director Tina Garner said.

They rely on the generosity of others to support Texomans who are in their final days.

“We take patients regardless of their ability to pay, so therefore the money that comes in will go to pay for their medical equipment, their medications, and our services,” Garner said.

As of Thursday night, just under $60 million dollars had been raised to support over 3,200 organizations thanks to more than 90,000 donors.

For all the latest numbers, visit North Texas Giving Day’s website.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.