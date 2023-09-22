Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

North Texas Giving Day raises nearly $60 million for nonprofits

Thursday was North Texas Giving Day, an annual event designed to encourage north Texans to give to the causes they care about.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Thursday was North Texas Giving Day, an annual event organized by the Communities Foundation of Texas designed to empower every person to give back to their community by supporting local nonprofits and causes they care about.

According to North Texas Giving Day’s website, last year’s event raised $62.6 million through 94,385 donors benefiting 3,210 local nonprofits, bringing the fourteen-year total to over $503 million for the north Texas community.

Some of those donations went to organizations doing good here in Texoma.

One of the many local nonprofits to benefit from North Texas Giving Day is Women Rock, an organization that helps breast cancer patients.

“Women Rock’s mission is saving lives by increasing early detection awareness and by supporting those that we serve in the community,” Women Rock Development Director Blake Bray said.

It provides financial and emotional support to both patients and survivors, and donations from North Texas Giving Day help them serve even more people.

“The mammograms, the retreats, the support, you know, we don’t get to say yes to everybody who fills out an application right now,” Bray said.

Another example of a local organization that benefits from donations is Home Hospice of Grayson County.

“We have a palliative care program and we have a grief and loss center, and we do hospice services for people that have terminal illness,” Home Hospice of Grayson County Executive Director Tina Garner said.

They rely on the generosity of others to support Texomans who are in their final days.

“We take patients regardless of their ability to pay, so therefore the money that comes in will go to pay for their medical equipment, their medications, and our services,” Garner said.

As of Thursday night, just under $60 million dollars had been raised to support over 3,200 organizations thanks to more than 90,000 donors.

For all the latest numbers, visit North Texas Giving Day’s website.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benny Robison, 63, and Lacey James, 45, facing drug and forgery charges.
Former Bryan County District Attorney candidate faces drug charges
The city struggled to get control of the Southgate Apartments for two years.
A vacant Sherman apartment complex will soon be demolished
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is adamant on bringing justice to a 13-year-old homicide...
13 year later; Sherman triple homicide remains unsolved
“Right now I’m at 95 that I’ve donated, which I believe is more than any other angler around,”...
Denison bow fisherman breaking records while protecting Texoma fish
One dead in crash Thursday afternoon

Latest News

Grayson county commissioners said there’s little that can be done to restrict the use of...
An absence of land regulations in Grayson County
A woman from Lamar County stumbles upon a pre-historic find in her backyard.
Dinosaur fossils found on property in Lamar County
Two suspects shot following Ardmore home break-in
Two suspects shot following Ardmore home break-in
The 2023 Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival kicks off on September 29.
Talk of the Town: 2023 Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival