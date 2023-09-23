Man dies in Bryan County wreck during rainy weather

MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - A man died in a single vehicle crash near Mead while he was driving in heavy rain.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Calera man Jason Waller, 43, was driving on US Highway 70 highway when he lost control of his car.

Troopers said that the car hydroplaned in rolling standing water on the road, and Waller then struck a curb before going off the road and striking a concrete culvert.

Waller was taken to Alliance Health in Durant where he was pronounced dead.

