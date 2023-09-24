Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

343 firefighters have died from 9/11-related illnesses, report says

The number of firefighters who have died from 9/11-related illnesses now equals the number of...
The number of firefighters who have died from 9/11-related illnesses now equals the number of firefighters who died in the Sept. 11 attacks.(Library Of Congress)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The number of firefighters who have died from 9/11-related illnesses has reached 343.

That is the same number of firefighters who lost their lives on the day of the attack more than 22 years ago, according to the New York Fire Department.

“The FDNY will never forget them. This is our legacy. This is our promise,” Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

The fire department said 11,000 firefighters suffer from World Trade Center-related diseases, including 3,500 with cancer.

Two firefighter unions are expected to hold a news conference Monday in New York about the fire department’s new report.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a single vehicle crash near Mead while he was driving in heavy rain.
Man dies in Bryan County wreck during rainy weather
A woman from Lamar County stumbles upon a pre-historic find in her backyard.
Dinosaur fossils found on property in Lamar County
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
An indictment states Floyd struck the child with an unknown object, killing him.
Man arrested for murder of one year old boy
According to the Sherman Police Department, a man was shot and killed last night by an officer...
Sherman police report officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce romance rumors
A shooting at Tuskegee University on Saturday night left multiple people injured.
Multiple people injured in shooting at Tuskegee University
Waves generated by Tropical Storm Ophelia crash up on the banks of the Potomac River along...
Weakening Ophelia still poses a risk of coastal flooding and heavy rain in some parts of the US
Anaheim Ducks left wing Nicolas Kerdiles stands on the ice during the second period of an NHL...
Former NHL player Nicolas Kerdiles dies at 29 after motorcycle crash in Nashville