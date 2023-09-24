Lane Closures near Garvin County

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Texoma drivers have a couple of upcoming lane closures coming to Garvin County.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said that there will be scheduled lane closures on Interstate 35 to facilitate barrier wall installation between SH-29 and Ruppe Rd.

These closures are essential for ongoing construction and safety enhancements.

