Lane Closures in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Texoma drivers in the Ada area should be prepared for potential traffic disruptions this week,

There will be lane closures on eastbound sh-3w near Ada in Pontotoc County starting on Monday.

The closure will be in effect from 8 a.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Friday for surface repairs.

Traffic will be managed by flaggers and drivers should exercise caution and anticipate potential delays in the area.

