Lane Closures in Pontotoc County
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Texoma drivers in the Ada area should be prepared for potential traffic disruptions this week,
There will be lane closures on eastbound sh-3w near Ada in Pontotoc County starting on Monday.
The closure will be in effect from 8 a.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Friday for surface repairs.
Traffic will be managed by flaggers and drivers should exercise caution and anticipate potential delays in the area.
