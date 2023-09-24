Love County deputies chase stolen car to pasture
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - A car chase in Love County ended in handcuffs for two people.
Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said his deputies were told about a stolen vehicle driving towards the county from Lebanon.
His deputies gave chase and stopped the vehicle in a pasture.
Cumberledge said the two adults in the car were taken into custody and deputies found a minor in the backseat too.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.