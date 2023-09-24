Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Love County deputies chase stolen car to pasture

(KOSA)
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - A car chase in Love County ended in handcuffs for two people.

Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said his deputies were told about a stolen vehicle driving towards the county from Lebanon.

His deputies gave chase and stopped the vehicle in a pasture.

Cumberledge said the two adults in the car were taken into custody and deputies found a minor in the backseat too.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman from Lamar County stumbles upon a pre-historic find in her backyard.
Dinosaur fossils found on property in Lamar County
An indictment states Floyd struck the child with an unknown object, killing him.
Man arrested for murder of one year old boy
A Calera man was killed in a weather-related crash Thursday in Bryan County.
Calera man killed in hydroplaning crash
One dead in Ada crash
A man died in a single vehicle crash near Mead while he was driving in heavy rain.
Man dies in Bryan County wreck during rainy weather

Latest News

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said that there will be scheduled lane closures on...
Lane Closures near Garvin County
Texoma drivers in the Ada area should be prepared for potential traffic disruptions this week,
Lane Closures in Pontotoc County
According to the Sherman Police Department, a man was shot and killed last night by an officer...
Sherman police report officer-involved shooting
According to the Sherman Police Department, a man was shot and killed last night by an officer...
Sherman police report officer-involved shooting