Love County deputies chase stolen car to pasture

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - A car chase in Love County ended in handcuffs for two people.

Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said his deputies were told about a stolen vehicle driving towards the county from Lebanon.

His deputies gave chase and stopped the vehicle in a pasture.

Cumberledge said the two adults in the car were taken into custody and deputies found a minor in the backseat too.

