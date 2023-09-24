Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

NWOSU-Southeastern Highlights

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NWOSU-Southeastern Highlights

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman from Lamar County stumbles upon a pre-historic find in her backyard.
Dinosaur fossils found on property in Lamar County
An indictment states Floyd struck the child with an unknown object, killing him.
Man arrested for murder of one year old boy
A Calera man was killed in a weather-related crash Thursday in Bryan County.
Calera man killed in hydroplaning crash
One dead in Ada crash
A man died in a single vehicle crash near Mead while he was driving in heavy rain.
Man dies in Bryan County wreck during rainy weather

Latest News

Oklahoma Baptist-East Central Highlights
Oklahoma Baptist-East Central Highlights
Oklahoma Baptist-East Central Highlights
Oklahoma Baptist-East Central Highlights
Lindsay-Collinsville Highlights Dylan Live
Lindsay-Collinsville Highlights
Noble-Ardmore Highlights
Noble-Ardmore Highlights