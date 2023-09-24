Texoma Local
Severe Storms this Evening

Slight Risk for Severe Storms mostly in Eastern Texas counties
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Another round of severe storms will form this evening around sunset South of the Red River. Most Texas counties are under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging wind gusts up to 70mph expected. If last night was any indication, any storms that form will be very powerful.

These storms will continue into the overnight hours and early Monday morning as a cold frontal boundary moves through Texoma. So while it’s still hot today with temperatures in the 90s, the rest of the week will be cooler with highs in the mid to lower 80s.

Stay Weather Alert today with an eye on the radar. Fannin, Grayson, Lamar, Choctaw and Bryan counties should all be prepared to see storms later this evening.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

