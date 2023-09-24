Sip, Smile, and Shop draws a crowd to help Denison’s local businesses

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - People explored the shops, food, boutiques, wineries, and more downtown for a chance at winning a prize.

Hostess Alyssa Carter, an Orthodontist with Dr Alyssa Orthodontics, said that Sunday’s Sip, Smile, and Shop event “goal was to encourage people to come to downtown Dension and see what it has to offer.”

This is the first appearance in Denison, and Carter said that it won’t be the last. “We’re a small business in town and we just love supporting locals” she explained.

On Sunday, from 11AM to 4PM on Main Street, a crowd of shoppers rushed to check in. They received a bag and a map with all participating local businesses, they then grabbed a drink and shopped.

Carter said how it works is they “have a punch card so for every business you go to, whether you shop or not, you get a punch and when you get tickets for those punches you can enter them into all kinds of raffle drawings.” the more you spend, surpassing 25 dollars, the more tickets you can receive to be entered more into the drawing.

The prizes vary, Carter said there are hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of gift cards, “and amazing swag that we went and purchased from each store to help support them.”

The next Sip, Smile, and Shop will be in December. “I hope everyone comes out and even after today you learn something about these businesses and come back and be repeat customers” said Carter.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.