A Bit of Fall, and a Bit of Summer, This Week

Expect mostly clear skies overnight with certainly no storms in the forecast and in fact fairly mild thanks to dry air circulating our way on the heels of northeasterly winds. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Nice! Light winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday looks to be sunny and warm but not “quite hot”, most spots near 90 degrees; but with fairly dry air, not too bad!

The long-range outlook shows little chance for rain through the weekend thanks to an unseasonably strong high pressure cell aloft that will divert potential rain-makers to our north. Lows will continue to be in the 60s with highs in the upper 80s and lower 80s. This is above average but no where near records (thankfully!) . Also, I see no repeat to the miserably humid conditions of this past weekend, although it become moderately humid by the weekend.

So truly, it should be quite decent for camping or fishing, and not too tough on your A/C bill either!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

