Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

A Bit of Fall, and a Bit of Summer, This Week

It’s a dry pattern with warmer than normal daytime highs (what else is new!)
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Expect mostly clear skies overnight with certainly no storms in the forecast and in fact fairly mild thanks to dry air circulating our way on the heels of northeasterly winds. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Nice! Light winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday looks to be sunny and warm but not “quite hot”, most spots near 90 degrees; but with fairly dry air, not too bad!

The long-range outlook shows little chance for rain through the weekend thanks to an unseasonably strong high pressure cell aloft that will divert potential rain-makers to our north. Lows will continue to be in the 60s with highs in the upper 80s and lower 80s. This is above average but no where near records (thankfully!) . Also, I see no repeat to the miserably humid conditions of this past weekend, although it become moderately humid by the weekend.

So truly, it should be quite decent for camping or fishing, and not too tough on your A/C bill either!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

an Oklahoma man is dead after a fatal crash in Choctaw County Sunday morning.
Choctaw man killed in fatal crash near Hugo
According to the Sherman Police Department, a man was shot and killed Saturday night by an...
Bank robbery suspect killed in Sherman officer-involved shooting
Love County deputies chase stolen car to pasture
A man died in a single vehicle crash near Mead while he was driving in heavy rain.
Man dies in Bryan County wreck during rainy weather
A woman from Lamar County stumbles upon a pre-historic find in her backyard.
Dinosaur fossils found on property in Lamar County

Latest News

Your Full Morning Weather 9/25/2023
Full Morning Weather 9/25/2023
Evening Forecast - Sat, Sept 23
Overnight Weather: Sep 22-23, 2023
Hail near THF park, Denison tx.
Denison dealt hail storm; minor damage reported in Grayson Co.