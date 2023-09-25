Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Choctaw man killed in fatal crash near Hugo

an Oklahoma man is dead after a fatal crash in Choctaw County Sunday morning.
an Oklahoma man is dead after a fatal crash in Choctaw County Sunday morning.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - an Oklahoma man is dead after a fatal crash in Choctaw County Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 5:06 a.m. on Highway 70 near Hugo.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2001 Nissan pickup was driving east on the highway when the drifted off the road.

The driver then overcorrected, drove back onto the road and the truck rolled over.

37-year-old Michael Covington was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a single vehicle crash near Mead while he was driving in heavy rain.
Man dies in Bryan County wreck during rainy weather
A woman from Lamar County stumbles upon a pre-historic find in her backyard.
Dinosaur fossils found on property in Lamar County
According to the Sherman Police Department, a man was shot and killed last night by an officer...
Sherman police report officer-involved shooting
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
An indictment states Floyd struck the child with an unknown object, killing him.
Man arrested for murder of one year old boy

Latest News

Community shows support for Lone Grove FD at annual BBQ Auction
Community shows support for Lone Grove FD at annual BBQ Auction
Community shows support for Lone Grove FD at annual BBQ Auction
Community shows support for Lone Grove FD at annual BBQ Auction
People explored the shops, food, boutiques, wineries, and more downtown for a chance at winning...
Sip, Smile, and Shop draws a crowd to help Denison’s local businesses
Love County deputies chase stolen car to pasture