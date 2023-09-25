Choctaw man killed in fatal crash near Hugo

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - an Oklahoma man is dead after a fatal crash in Choctaw County Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 5:06 a.m. on Highway 70 near Hugo.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2001 Nissan pickup was driving east on the highway when the drifted off the road.

The driver then overcorrected, drove back onto the road and the truck rolled over.

37-year-old Michael Covington was pronounced dead at the scene.

