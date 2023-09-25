Community shows support for Lone Grove FD at annual BBQ Auction

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - It was a day filled with delicious food and community support at the Lone Grove Fire Department’s annual BBQ Auction benefit.

“It shows people kinda what’s going on out here, they get to come see and meet everybody and learn who’s running everything over here,” Davis firefighter Gatlin Wells said.

Following the meal, an all out bidding war begins. From sawzalls and leaf blowers, to grills and even a samurai sword, there was something for everyone and all proceeds go towards helping rural local fire departments like Lone Grove.

“I’ve got family down here, so we came out to support the Lone Grove Fire Department come eat some good barbeque brisket, and see if we can buy something,” Wells said.

Neighboring fire departments such as Davis and Woodford joined in the festivities to show support for the Lone Grove Fire Department.

“We appreciate all of their support, not only do they support us in this, whenever we have a big fire or a disaster like that, they’re here for that too,” Lone Grove Fire Chief Stacey Phelps said.

“You know everybody kinda knows everybody from different calls, and its fellowship too, we come together and enjoy one another and try to support everybody,” Wells added.

Chief Phelps says its thanks to the community support that they are able to fight blazes and save lives, “I would just like to thank all of the supporters that came out, all of the volunteers that we have here, we had a really good crew, volunteers, we couldn’t have done it without them.”

