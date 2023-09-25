Texoma Local
Driver arrested after pursuit in Marshall County

A man was arrested in Marshall County after deputies said he led them on a chase Saturday night.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested in Marshall County after deputies said he led them on a chase Saturday night.

According to Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow, the car crashed and the driver ran into the woods, his deputies, Lighthouse officers, Oklahoma troopers, game wardens, Ardmore officers, and Johnston County deputies all assisted in finding the suspect.

