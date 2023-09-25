Texoma Local
Durant Fire Marshal investigates structure fires

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Durant Fire crews are hard at work. Saturday around midnight, a vacant house in the 14-hundred block of West Mulberry Street caught fire.

A neighboring resident captured video of the flames before they were put out.

Monday morning, another fire broke out, also at a vacant structure in the 100 block of West Louisiana Street. The Durant Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of both fires.

You are asked to call the fire department if you have any information regarding either incident.

