Man dies in Fannin County wreck

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person died in a single vehicle wreck in Fannin County Thursday night.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Wolfe City man Shane Mackey, 39, was driving his car westbound on State Highway 34 near County Road 3385 when his car veered off the road and hit a tree.

Mackey was pronounced dead at the scene, and troopers said that he was not wearing a seatbelt.

