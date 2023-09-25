Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man dies in Fannin County wreck

One person died in a single vehicle wreck in Fannin County Thursday night.
One person died in a single vehicle wreck in Fannin County Thursday night.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person died in a single vehicle wreck in Fannin County Thursday night.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Wolfe City man Shane Mackey, 39, was driving his car westbound on State Highway 34 near County Road 3385 when his car veered off the road and hit a tree.

Mackey was pronounced dead at the scene, and troopers said that he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

an Oklahoma man is dead after a fatal crash in Choctaw County Sunday morning.
Choctaw man killed in fatal crash near Hugo
According to the Sherman Police Department, a man was shot and killed Saturday night by an...
Bank robbery suspect killed in Sherman officer-involved shooting
Love County deputies chase stolen car to pasture
A man died in a single vehicle crash near Mead while he was driving in heavy rain.
Man dies in Bryan County wreck during rainy weather
A woman from Lamar County stumbles upon a pre-historic find in her backyard.
Dinosaur fossils found on property in Lamar County

Latest News

Cackle and Oink BBQ will be featured on an episode filmed on Monday.
A Sherman barbecue spot will be on “America’s Best Restaurants”
Simmons Bank donated more than $22,000 to install more equipment, such as a concrete foosball...
The Backyard at Waterloo Lake Park received new equipment
You are asked to call the fire department if you have any information regarding either incident.
Durant Fire Marshal investigates structure fires
Stearns said the project is expected to be complete by February.
Waterloo Lake Drive will soon reopen