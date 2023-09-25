Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

New details on Sherman bank robbery, suspect killed in separate officer-involved shooting

New details are coming out about the robbery at First United Bank off of E. Taylor St. in...
New details are coming out about the robbery at First United Bank off of E. Taylor St. in Sherman from earlier this month.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - New information is being released about the robbery at First United Bank off of E. Taylor Street in Sherman on September 16 around noon.

The suspect was identified as Larry Wayne Harvey III, who had a criminal record in Grayson County dating back to the late 1990s.

Lieutenant Jermey Cox said Harvey walked into the bank alone and passed a note to a teller asking for a sum of money.

“As the teller was trying to provide the cash, the suspect threatened to kill her,” Cox said.

Harvey did not show a weapon during the robbery and no one was hurt. Cox said he fled on foot with $6,000 but demanded much more.

“Because of the bank robbery he had an arrest warrant that we had applied for and was issued,” Cox said.

Cox said the Sherman Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, with help from other agencies, began looking for Harvey.

Harvey was then killed in an officer-involved shooting on Friday night when police said he had a handgun at the VFW on Baker Street in Sherman.

No one else was hurt as a result of this incident.

The shooting is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

News 12 will continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

an Oklahoma man is dead after a fatal crash in Choctaw County Sunday morning.
Choctaw man killed in fatal crash near Hugo
According to the Sherman Police Department, a man was shot and killed Saturday night by an...
Bank robbery suspect killed in Sherman officer-involved shooting
Love County deputies chase stolen car to pasture
A man died in a single vehicle crash near Mead while he was driving in heavy rain.
Man dies in Bryan County wreck during rainy weather
A woman from Lamar County stumbles upon a pre-historic find in her backyard.
Dinosaur fossils found on property in Lamar County

Latest News

People explored the shops, food, boutiques, wineries, and more downtown for a chance at winning...
Sip, Smile, and Shop draws a crowd to help Denison’s local businesses
According to the Sherman Police Department, a man was shot and killed Saturday night by an...
Bank robbery suspect killed in Sherman officer-involved shooting
A man was arrested in Marshall County after deputies said he led them on a chase Saturday night.
Driver arrested after pursuit in Marshall County
Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service unite to support breast cancer warriors
Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service unite to support breast cancer warriors