New details on Sherman bank robbery, suspect killed in separate officer-involved shooting

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - New information is being released about the robbery at First United Bank off of E. Taylor Street in Sherman on September 16 around noon.

The suspect was identified as Larry Wayne Harvey III, who had a criminal record in Grayson County dating back to the late 1990s.

Lieutenant Jermey Cox said Harvey walked into the bank alone and passed a note to a teller asking for a sum of money.

“As the teller was trying to provide the cash, the suspect threatened to kill her,” Cox said.

Harvey did not show a weapon during the robbery and no one was hurt. Cox said he fled on foot with $6,000 but demanded much more.

“Because of the bank robbery he had an arrest warrant that we had applied for and was issued,” Cox said.

Cox said the Sherman Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, with help from other agencies, began looking for Harvey.

Harvey was then killed in an officer-involved shooting on Friday night when police said he had a handgun at the VFW on Baker Street in Sherman.

No one else was hurt as a result of this incident.

The shooting is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

