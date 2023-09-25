Texoma Local
A Sherman barbecue spot will be on “America’s Best Restaurants”

Cackle and Oink BBQ will be featured on an episode filmed on Monday.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Cackle and Oink BBQ will be featured on an episode filmed on Monday.

Running for two years, America’s Best Restaurants is a national media and marketing company focused on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants. They have three trucks that operate in different States and are on the road for weeks at a time. With two show and about six meals a day, America’s Best Restaurant is full with all of the food America has to offer.

Theo Williams is the host of America’s Best Restaurants and he said that the goal is to give independent restaurants the exposure they need to get the word out to everybody, not just in their location, but across America. “We come in, we have a good time, shoot an episode, eat some good food, and on top of that we help the restaurant be able to give itself more exposure so they can increase traffic” he said.

The company also helps these local restaurants with media and marketing. “When we shoot our episode the restaurant gets to own all of that media,” Williams said. Whether it be the entire episode, videos, interviews, etc., the restaurant can use the media to create advertisements, post on social media, etc.

On Monday, the entire staff at Cackle and Oink BBQ said that they have been looking forward to the day for months. Westly Snell, the assistant manager, said that they prepared by doing what they do everyday... and added a bit more decorations for their guests.

They served America’s Best Restaurants ribs, briskets, pulled pork, pork burn ins, cornbread casserole, and mac and cheese.

The Cackle and Oink episode will be aired in six to eight weeks.

