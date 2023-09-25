Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service unite to support breast cancer warriors

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service is teaming up with Project 31, a non-profit support group for breast cancer patients and survivors.

“They are taking patients who actively have breast cancer and who are recovering, and just helping stabilize their lives, they help get back on track to a normal life,” Desiray Castro with the Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service said.

That’s why they are selling breast cancer awareness shirts to help raise money and awareness to help others fight breast cancer.

“I can only imagine what these people have to go through, with treatments that changes your life in alot of ways, so having a support group like that is a wonderful thing,” Castro added.

This year’s shirts features a special tribute in honor of Ardmore’s own Kristin Roberts, who recently passed away from her own battle with cancer.

“Our shirts this year, have a pink butterfly on the arm and that is for Kristin Roberts and her family, that’s for them,” Castro said.

A loving wife and mother, Roberts loved to spend time with family and worked as an occupational therapist for Mercy Hospital in Ardmore, working hard to improve the lives of hundreds of patients during her 12 year career.

Castro says Roberts was also actively working to get a chapter of Project 31 started in Ardmore, “When we found out that Kristin had passed, and we put it together, we recognized what she was working on and what she was doing, and thought, you know it would be really nice to be able to continue that for her.”

To purchase a breast cancer awareness shirt of your own, you can order online here or from the Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service’s Facebook page until October 1st. S.O.A.S. says they will plan to extend the deadline as needed.

