Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Toddler, 2 adults fatally shot during argument over dog sale, authorities say

Authorities say gunfire broke out during an apparent dispute over the sale of a dog, killing three people, including the toddler. (WJXT, family photos via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A 3-year-old child and two adults were fatally shot late Saturday at a Florida apartment complex during an apparent dispute over the sale of a dog, authorities said.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko told reporters that five people, including the child, had gone to a luxury apartment complex at about 10 p.m. Saturday to meet with some people about the sale of a dog.

Gunfire broke out during an argument, Stronko said. The three victims were fatally struck and a third adult from the group was wounded. Witnesses told officers that two men fled in a car.

WJXT reported the 3-year-old victim was identified as Kae’Lynn Marie Matthews.

Stronko said the two adults killed and the one wounded were all in their 20s. Their names were not released. He did not release the condition of the wounded victim.

No arrests have been made in the case, according to WJXT.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

A man died in a single vehicle crash near Mead while he was driving in heavy rain.
Man dies in Bryan County wreck during rainy weather
A woman from Lamar County stumbles upon a pre-historic find in her backyard.
Dinosaur fossils found on property in Lamar County
According to the Sherman Police Department, a man was shot and killed last night by an officer...
Sherman police report officer-involved shooting
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
An indictment states Floyd struck the child with an unknown object, killing him.
Man arrested for murder of one year old boy

Latest News

The group was on their way to a teen's birthday celebration when the crash happened,...
6 family members killed after their SUV was hit by a freight train
Authorities say gunfire broke out during an apparent dispute over the sale of a dog, killing...
3-year-old among victims after 4 people shot at Florida apartment complex
A man was arrested in Marshall County after deputies said he led them on a chase Saturday night.
Driver arrested after pursuit in Marshall County
Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service unite to support breast cancer warriors
Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service unite to support breast cancer warriors