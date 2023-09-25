Waterloo Lake Drive will soon reopen

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -For some Denison residents, the Waterloo Lake sewer reconstruction project has been a pain.

But city leaders said that the wait is soon coming to an end.

“The crew is really in the home stretch,” said Fanchon Stearns, Denison’s CIP/Engineering Manager.

The project has been underway for about eight months.

“There is an existing sewer line there that currently serves residences and businesses in the area, it’s just not big enough, it’s pretty old,” Stearns said.

This new line will also help serve the growth coming to Denison.

“Residence have been so patient with us and being really safe, being really aware through those construction areas,” added Stearns.

Stearns said construction is going well, “we’re actually a little ahead of schedule.”

She expects Waterloo Lake Drive will reopen by mid-October.

“They’re thinking they might be able to get in a few days early, but we’re going to wait and see what happens with the weather,” Stearns said.

But Waterloo Park won’t fully re-open till November, “there’s actually going to be a new boat ramp that they’re putting in,” Stearns said.

Stearns said the project is expected to be complete by February.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.