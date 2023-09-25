Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Waterloo Lake Drive will soon reopen

Stearns said the project is expected to be complete by February.
Stearns said the project is expected to be complete by February.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -For some Denison residents, the Waterloo Lake sewer reconstruction project has been a pain.

But city leaders said that the wait is soon coming to an end.

“The crew is really in the home stretch,” said Fanchon Stearns, Denison’s CIP/Engineering Manager.

The project has been underway for about eight months.

“There is an existing sewer line there that currently serves residences and businesses in the area, it’s just not big enough, it’s pretty old,” Stearns said.

This new line will also help serve the growth coming to Denison.

“Residence have been so patient with us and being really safe, being really aware through those construction areas,” added Stearns.

Stearns said construction is going well, “we’re actually a little ahead of schedule.”

She expects Waterloo Lake Drive will reopen by mid-October.

“They’re thinking they might be able to get in a few days early, but we’re going to wait and see what happens with the weather,” Stearns said.

But Waterloo Park won’t fully re-open till November, “there’s actually going to be a new boat ramp that they’re putting in,” Stearns said.

Stearns said the project is expected to be complete by February.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

an Oklahoma man is dead after a fatal crash in Choctaw County Sunday morning.
Choctaw man killed in fatal crash near Hugo
According to the Sherman Police Department, a man was shot and killed Saturday night by an...
Bank robbery suspect killed in Sherman officer-involved shooting
Love County deputies chase stolen car to pasture
A man died in a single vehicle crash near Mead while he was driving in heavy rain.
Man dies in Bryan County wreck during rainy weather
A woman from Lamar County stumbles upon a pre-historic find in her backyard.
Dinosaur fossils found on property in Lamar County

Latest News

Simmons Bank donated more than $22,000 to install more equipment, such as a concrete foosball...
The Backyard at Waterloo Lake Park received new equipment
You are asked to call the fire department if you have any information regarding either incident.
Durant Fire Marshal investigates structure fires
New details are coming out about the robbery at First United Bank off of E. Taylor St. in...
New details on Sherman bank robbery, suspect killed in separate officer-involved shooting
People explored the shops, food, boutiques, wineries, and more downtown for a chance at winning...
Sip, Smile, and Shop draws a crowd to help Denison’s local businesses