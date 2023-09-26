Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

8-foot albino boa constrictor startles car technicians working on engine

Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa constrictor under the hood of a car on Tuesday morning.(Source: Matt Trudeau)
By Kristin Nelson and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An eight-foot albino boa constrictor startled technicians at a car dealership in Myrtle Beach when they looked under the hood of a car Tuesday morning.

Matt Trudeau, who works as a senior master technician at Beach Automotive Group, took pictures of the monster snake.

Caption

Trudeau said the car was brought in for issues that were not snake-related. He explained that his co-worker, Tony Galli, test drove the car Monday and then brought it into the shop.

Tuesday morning, Galli opened the hood of the car and discovered the albino boa constrictor.

Trudeau and another person in the area known for critter removal worked together to remove the snake from the car.

Now, they are trying to find the snake a home.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

an Oklahoma man is dead after a fatal crash in Choctaw County Sunday morning.
Choctaw man killed in fatal crash near Hugo
New details are coming out about the robbery at First United Bank off of E. Taylor St. in...
New details on Sherman bank robbery, suspect killed in separate officer-involved shooting
Cackle and Oink BBQ will be featured on an episode filmed on Monday.
A Sherman barbecue spot will be on “America’s Best Restaurants”
A man was arrested in Marshall County after deputies said he led them on a chase Saturday night.
Driver arrested after pursuit in Marshall County
According to the Sherman Police Department, a man was shot and killed Saturday night by an...
Bank robbery suspect killed in Sherman officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Should I buy or build a house
Looking to buy or build a home? Tips to help make the right decision
The real estate market is tough right now whether you’re looking to buy or build. A real estate...
Looking to buy or build a home? Tips to help make the right decision
Police say a woman was found dead from an apparent dog bite.
Woman found dead after apparent dog bite, police say
Travis Muller was cleaning a grain bin Sunday when he fell into the auger up to his thighs.
Man has both legs amputated after grain bin accident
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the Presidio Tunnel Tops before the signing of a new...
California governor signs law raising taxes on guns and ammunition to pay for school safety