Denison warns of utility scam

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison warned residents about utility related scam calls.

According to a Facebook post from the city, a caller will tell customers that their water is being shut off.

The city wants to remind residents that the utility billing office does not call customers before service disconnections, and they send those notices by mail or email.

Anyone who gets a scam call is encouraged to hang up, and Denison residents can always call the Denison Utilities Customer Service center directly at 903-465-2720 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays if they want to know the status of their account.

The city said that there are not any reports of residents receiving these calls, but they want residents to be aware of the scam risk.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.